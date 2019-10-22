NCRB data: Crime against children sees 20 per cent jump

Home Nation

Overall crime against women in the country grew by nearly 6 per cent between 2016-17 while there was a jump of over 20 per cent in crime against children in a year.

This disclosure has come out through the Crime in India report for the year 2017 that was quietly uploaded on the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) website a few days ago but was first noticed on Monday. The Bureau under the Ministry of Home Affairs has released the data in public domain after a hiatus of two years.

The highest percentage of crimes against women, more than 15, was reported from Uttar Pradesh, followed by Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

There were 32,559 cases of rapes registered in India and the highest rate —14.7 — was in MP followed by Chhattisgarh.  The number of girls under 6 who were raped stood at 298 and the highest number of victims in this category were also in UP. Over 93 per cent of rape victims across all categories knew their tormentors before the crime, revealed the figures. There were 89 cases of custodial rapes.

A total of 148 women were attacked with acid while 600 women approached police with complaints of cyber crime.

Over 28 per cent of the 1,29,032 cases of crime against children were reported from UP and MP alone. In all, 1,550 children were murdered in the country in 2017 which included 73 incidents of infanticides. Rapes were committed against 10,221 children while 56,622 minors were abducted.

The number of cases registered under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences stood at 32,608. About 1,550 cases were also lodged under the Juvenile Justice Act.Among metros, Delhi proved to be the safest for children followed by Mumbai.

Crime stats

West Bengal
Dubious distinction: Among top 3
The state ranked second in two categories—acid attack against women and human trafficking—after Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand, respectively.  The state recorded 35 cases of acid attack against women in 2017, six less than UP. The figure was alarming, said senior police officers. Bengal recorded 357 cases of human trafficking in 2017 while neighbouring Jharkhand registered 373 cases. The state was on third position in the category of crime against women.

Maharashtra
Topped in abetment of suicide  
With 1,552 cases, Maharashtra topped the list of abetment of suicide cases in NCRB’s ‘Crime In India’ data for 2017. With 62 cases, the state is second highest in the country after Karnataka in kidnapping abduction for ransom and on third position with 12,427 cases for death due to negligence. Maharashtra is also third position for murders (2,103 cases), culpable homicide not amounting to murder (279), deaths in road accidents due to negligent driving (12,091) and hit & run cases.

Madhya Pradesh
Still the rape capital of India
The dubious tag of being India’s rape capital continues to haunt Madhya Pradesh. It is also on top in the country when it comes to cases of crime against scheduled tribes and crimes committed by juveniles. The state was ranked second in cases of crime against senior citizens and railway crimes. It holds the  third position when it comes in total number of IPC crime cases and crimes against women. Despite a decline of around 12% vis-a-vis 2016,  MP saw 6,491 cases of crimes committed by juveniles.

Punjab-Haryana
Three murders per day in Haryana
Crime against women, children and senior citizen is on the rise in Haryana. Three murders take place per day in the state as per the NCRB data. Crime against senior citizens has increased in Punjab and Haryana but declined in Himachal Pradesh. Haryana is among top three states in kidnappings (4,401), rapes (1,099), rioting (2,408) and robbery (572) in 2017. Punjab saw 1,386 cases of kidnapping, 530 cases of rape, 122 cases of robbery and one case of rioting in 2017.

Uttar Pradesh
Ranked first in IPC crimes
The state has recorded the highest number of cases of violent crimes, 64,450, which amounts to over 15% of the country. It reported the highest number of murder cases, 4,324, though this figure is lesser than 2016 when it was 4,889. UP registered 1,267 cases of culpable homicide and 2,524 cases of dowry deaths which is highest in India. It also tops the list of kidnapping and abduction cases registering 19,992 cases. The state  has registered highest 3,10,084 cases under IPC in 2017.

