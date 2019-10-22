Home Nation

No tie-up with any other party for the upcoming local body elections: Sachin Pilot

The local body elections in Rajasthan is likely to be held in November.

Published: 22nd October 2019 04:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 04:20 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: The issue of forging an alliance with any other party in the upcoming local body elections has not been discussed, Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot said on Tuesday.

"The party had forged an alliance with Sharad Yadav's Lok Dal but it was only for the state assembly elections. When it comes to local body elections, Congress contests it on its own. The party has not discussed about an alliance with any other party for the local body elections," Pilot told reporters in Bharatpur.

The local body elections is likely to be held in November.

When asked about his government's move that allows people who are not elected councillors to contest for posts like mayors and chairpersons of corporations and municipalities, Pilot said, "The rule has been amended. Anyone can become the mayor without becoming councillor, which I believe is not right".

Pilot had earlier questioned his own government's decision on elections to the posts of heads of urban local bodies. He said the provision was brought in 2009 which said a person can become a mayor without being a councilor.

"I want people to elect their candidate. In the present situation, anyone who is not a councillor can file nomination to become mayor. There is no anti-defection law. "Chances of horse trading in such situation can increase. The message should not go in public that backdoor entry is on rise in Congress party. That is why I said government should reconsider its decision," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sachin Pilot Rajasthan Congress
India Matters
Voters stand in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station during Haryana Assembly elections. (Phoot| PTI)
BJP to sweep Maharashtra and Haryana, predict exit polls
Sarbananda Sonowal cabinet on Monday has decided that parents with more than two kids will not get government jobs. (Photo | EPS)
Come 2021, people with more than 2 kids won’t get govt jobs in Assam 
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Islamabad's support to terror groups 'chief obstacle' to Indo-Pak talks: US
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Madras to help potters make oven-friendly clay utensils

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rafael Nadal married his partner of 14 years, Xisca Perello, at a castle in Mallorca on Saturday. (Photo | Rafa Nadal Foundation)
Rafael Nadal married longtime girlfriend in lavish ceremony in Spain
PM Modi with Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee. (Photo | Twitter)
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee on why his meeting with PM Modi was unique
Gallery
Combined and shared on Twitter by a fan called Grandi Raga, the album is a warm tribute to the friendship between the two living legends of the game. (Credit: Twitter @beurownrainbow1)
GOAT to Puppies: This fan-compilation of Fedal bromance will leave you in tears! | Rafale Nadal and Roger Federer
It's raining in South India and not everybody is happy. The bypolls in Kerala on Monday were affected by heavy rains, forcing many to brave submerged polling booths and waterlogged streets to cast their votes. Here is a scene from a voting booth at Ayyappankavu in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
Water, water everywhere: Flood of emotions as rains lash South India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp