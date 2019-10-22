Over 31 lakh new born children do not complete vaccination in India every year

By ANI

NEW DELHI: An estimated 260 lakh babies are born every year in India of which 31.2 lakhs children are unable to complete full round of vaccination, according to the latest figures by Health Management Information System which compiles report card prepared by every state.

It is mandatory that in the first year of birth babies should get vaccination five times and total seven times by the age of five years.

According to the senior official, India has not been able to achieve the 100 per cent vaccination coverage.

"Our present immunisation reach is nearly 87 per cent. Sustaining the reach is a bigger challenge. There are at least 31.2 lakh children who do not complete full rounds of vaccine. These children remain partially protected against the disease for which they have not taken the vaccine," the official said.

"There are multiple challenges. First, the mothers do not bring their babies as they fear that babies get irritable and get fever and pain post-vaccination. Second, families migrate, and third is the outright refusal of mothers not to vaccinate their children. These parents do not see the benefit of vaccination," he added.

As part of efforts to cover all children in vaccination, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will launch Mission Indradhanush 2.0 on October 31 to mark pulse polio silver jubilee.