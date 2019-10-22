Home Nation

Over 31 lakh new born children do not complete vaccination in India every year

It is mandatory that in the first year of birth babies should get vaccination five times and total seven times by the age of five years.

Published: 22nd October 2019 08:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 08:47 PM   |  A+A-

Vaccination

For representational purposes

By ANI

NEW DELHI: An estimated 260 lakh babies are born every year in India of which 31.2 lakhs children are unable to complete full round of vaccination, according to the latest figures by Health Management Information System which compiles report card prepared by every state.

It is mandatory that in the first year of birth babies should get vaccination five times and total seven times by the age of five years.

According to the senior official, India has not been able to achieve the 100 per cent vaccination coverage.

"Our present immunisation reach is nearly 87 per cent. Sustaining the reach is a bigger challenge. There are at least 31.2 lakh children who do not complete full rounds of vaccine. These children remain partially protected against the disease for which they have not taken the vaccine," the official said.

"There are multiple challenges. First, the mothers do not bring their babies as they fear that babies get irritable and get fever and pain post-vaccination. Second, families migrate, and third is the outright refusal of mothers not to vaccinate their children. These parents do not see the benefit of vaccination," he added.

As part of efforts to cover all children in vaccination, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will launch Mission Indradhanush 2.0 on October 31 to mark pulse polio silver jubilee.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
New born babies vaccination
India Matters
Chinese fishing nets is one of the attractions listed by Lonely Planet | File picture
Kochi 7th in top 10 cities to visit in 2020: Lonely Planet
(L-R) The logos of Bhart Airtel, Reliance Jio (File Photos | Reuters)
Airtel fastest in downloads, Jio tops 4G availability
Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal (Photo| Twitter/ @PiyushGoyal)
Trains to get WiFi service in next 4 years: Minister
Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
UP lawyers teach a lesson to cops flouting traffic norms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kozhukatta food fest
‘Kozhukatta’ indigenous food fest in Kerala attracts huge crowds
Surgeons of Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Vepery removed 52 kg of plastic wastes from the stomach of a cow. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
WATCH: Over 50 kilos of plastic and other waste found in cow's body
Gallery
Do you know the Golden Glove Award given to the best goalkeeper at the end of every edition of the FIFA World Cup is named after a Soviet shot-stopper? That's right, ever since 1994, FIFA honours the best goalkeeper of the quadrennial tournament with the
Remembering Lev Yashin the 'Black Spider': The best goalkeeper football has ever seen
Combined and shared on Twitter by a fan called Grandi Raga, the album is a warm tribute to the friendship between the two living legends of the game. (Credit: Twitter @beurownrainbow1)
GOAT to Puppies: This fan-compilation of Fedal bromance will leave you in tears! | Rafale Nadal and Roger Federer
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp