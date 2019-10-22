Post Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh government employees to get 7th Pay panel benefits

By IANS

SRINAGAR: In a major relief after the abrogation of the Article 370 of the Constitution on August 6, now the government employees of the newly created Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, as well as Ladakh, will get all the Central Pay Commission benefits from October 31.

Home Minister Amit Shah has approved the proposal. The government believes this move will go a long way in bringing Kashmiris to the mainstream. "Union Home Ministry has issued orders in this regard. The move will benefit 4.5 lakh government employees who are working in the existing state of Jammu and Kashmir and will become the employees of UT of Jammu and Kashmir and UT of Ladakh from 31st October 2019 (sic.)," said a government note.

The annual financial implication of it shall be tentatively Rs 4,800 crore and will be in the form of Children Education Allowance, Hostel Allowance, Transport Allowance, LTC, Fixed Medical Allowance and others for the 4.5 lakh employees.

While Children Education Allowance is pegged to be at Rs 607 crore; Hostel Allowance is slated to be Rs 1,823 crore; Transport Allowance, Leave Travel Concession (LTC) and Fixed Medical Allowance will incur Rs 1,200 crore, Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 108 crore respectively. While Rs 62 crore has been kept for other allowances.