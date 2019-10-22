Home Nation

Post Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh government employees to get 7th Pay panel benefits

According to a government note, the move will benefit 4.5 lakh government employees who are working in the existing state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Published: 22nd October 2019 01:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 01:32 PM   |  A+A-

Security personnel stand guard during restrictions in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)

Security personnel stand guard during restrictions in Srinagar (File Photo| PTI)

By IANS

SRINAGAR: In a major relief after the abrogation of the Article 370 of the Constitution on August 6, now the government employees of the newly created Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, as well as Ladakh, will get all the Central Pay Commission benefits from October 31.

Home Minister Amit Shah has approved the proposal. The government believes this move will go a long way in bringing Kashmiris to the mainstream. "Union Home Ministry has issued orders in this regard. The move will benefit 4.5 lakh government employees who are working in the existing state of Jammu and Kashmir and will become the employees of UT of Jammu and Kashmir and UT of Ladakh from 31st October 2019 (sic.)," said a government note.

The annual financial implication of it shall be tentatively Rs 4,800 crore and will be in the form of Children Education Allowance, Hostel Allowance, Transport Allowance, LTC, Fixed Medical Allowance and others for the 4.5 lakh employees.

While Children Education Allowance is pegged to be at Rs 607 crore; Hostel Allowance is slated to be Rs 1,823 crore; Transport Allowance, Leave Travel Concession (LTC) and Fixed Medical Allowance will incur Rs 1,200 crore, Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 108 crore respectively. While Rs 62 crore has been kept for other allowances.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Article 370 Jammu Kashmir government employees Ladakh government employees Union Home Ministry Central Pay Commission 7th pay commission
India Matters
Voters stand in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station during Haryana Assembly elections. (Phoot| PTI)
BJP to sweep Maharashtra and Haryana, predict exit polls
Sarbananda Sonowal cabinet on Monday has decided that parents with more than two kids will not get government jobs. (Photo | EPS)
Come 2021, people with more than 2 kids won’t get govt jobs in Assam 
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Islamabad's support to terror groups 'chief obstacle' to Indo-Pak talks: US
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Madras to help potters make oven-friendly clay utensils

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rafael Nadal married his partner of 14 years, Xisca Perello, at a castle in Mallorca on Saturday. (Photo | Rafa Nadal Foundation)
Rafael Nadal married longtime girlfriend in lavish ceremony in Spain
PM Modi with Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee. (Photo | Twitter)
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee on why his meeting with PM Modi was unique
Gallery
Combined and shared on Twitter by a fan called Grandi Raga, the album is a warm tribute to the friendship between the two living legends of the game. (Credit: Twitter @beurownrainbow1)
GOAT to Puppies: This fan-compilation of Fedal bromance will leave you in tears! | Rafale Nadal and Roger Federer
It's raining in South India and not everybody is happy. The bypolls in Kerala on Monday were affected by heavy rains, forcing many to brave submerged polling booths and waterlogged streets to cast their votes. Here is a scene from a voting booth at Ayyappankavu in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
Water, water everywhere: Flood of emotions as rains lash South India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp