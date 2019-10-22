Protesting Jamia Millia Islamia University students allege attack by 'hired goons'

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Several students of Jamia Millia Islamia University on Tuesday alleged that they were attacked by 'hired goons' when they were protesting against a show-cause notice issued to five students a month ago.

Five students of the varsity were issued a show-cause notice about a month ago when they were protesting against an event in which an Israeli national was participating. The notice was issued to them alleging "disturbing the normal functioning" of the varsity.

It also said that the students had "indulged in acts" that have "tarnished the image of the University".

Following the action, the students had gone on an indefinite strike that entered the ninth day on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, some students gathered outside the Vice Chancellor's office, where they alleged that some 'hired goons' had thrashed them in front of the university guards.

"In the evening, dozens of hired goons attacked the protesting students in which many students received serious injuries while security guards watched all this happening silently," one of the protesting students said.

The varsity administration, however, said the students broke the lock of the proctor office gate and misbehaved with the guards and the proctorial team of the varsity.