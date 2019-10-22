Home Nation

Stubble burning: Punjab records 24 per cent increase, no challan issued so far

Till October 20, Punjab recorded 2,482 cases of stubble burning against 1,980 last year, an increase of around 25 per cent.

Published: 22nd October 2019 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

stubble burning photo

A farmer burns paddy stubbles in a field in a village in Hisar district of Haryana. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Punjab has recorded a 25 per cent increase in stubble burning incidents as compared to 2018, which the state government attributed to early harvesting of paddy crop this year.

The number of farm fires in Haryana, however, has decreased by 10 per cent as compared to last year, despite the "moderate implementation of the ban on stubble burning due to elections", according to officials.

Till October 20, Punjab recorded 2,482 cases of stubble burning against 1,980 last year, an increase of around 25 per cent.

A significant rise in stubble burning was recorded on October 19 and 20. While 446 cases were reported on October 19, the number on October 20 touched the 500 mark.

Only 64 cases were recorded on October 18 when a western disturbance caused rainfall in parts of Punjab.

According to Punjab Pollution Control Board data, Tarn Taran, Amritsar and Patiala have recorded 450, 417 and 249 cases, respectively. Haryana witnessed 2,048 farm fires as compared to 2,283 last year.

Karnal, Kaithal and Kurukshetra have reported 543, 503 and 422 incidents of stubble burning, respectively, till October 20.

The period between October 15 and November 15 is considered critical as maximum number of stubble burning incidents take place in this span in Punjab and adjoining states, which is one of the main reasons for alarming spike in pollution in Delhi-NCR.

Despite a ban on stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana, farmers continue to defy it amid lack of financial incentives.

State governments are providing 50 to 80 per cent subsidy to farmers and cooperative societies to buy modern farm equipment for in-situ management of paddy straw, and running a massive awareness campaign against stubble burning.

A Punjab government official, who did not wish to be named, said the high court's September 19 order staying the recovery of fine from farmers found violating the ban on stubble burning has subdued the effect of challans.

"Not one challan has been issued this year.  However, Karunesh Garg, member secretary of the Punjab Pollution Control Board, said the court had only stalled the recovery of fine imposed in previous years and that challans will be issued this time too. The single bench referred the matter to the court of chief justice who has categorically said that stubble burning is banned. The government has also made it clear and issued strict directions to curb farm fires," he said.

"We have identified the erring farmers and the process of issuing challans has been set in motion," Garg said. 

Another official on condition of anonymity said that bypolls in some parts of Punjab "prevented the government from issuing challans this year".

Secretary (Agriculture) K S Pannu said the number of farm fires seems large because of early harvesting of paddy crop.

"This year, the harvesting began around a week earlier as compared to the last year. That's the reason the number of farm fires looks big. I am sure the cumulative figure at the end of the harvesting period will be much smaller," he said.

The Centre and the state government have made serious interventions, provided farm equipment and undertaken massive awareness drives to prevent stubble burning.

If not this year, the problem will be completely resolved in the next two years, Pannu said.

Haryana Pollution Control Board Member Secretary S Narayanan said 102 challans have been issued against farmers for violating the ban on stubble burning, but the recovery of fine has been put on hold following the high court order.

"The number of farm fires has gone down considerably, despite the harvesting season starting early and the official machinery being busy in elections," he said.

The Delhi government has repeatedly attributed the spike in pollution in winter to rampant stubble burning in neighbouring states.

"Air quality in Delhi has been good or moderate for the last 7-8 months, but they (pollution levels) have starkly gone up now. Clearly, the sudden spike in pollution is a result of smoke coming from outside," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said earlier.

The Delhi government has also tied up with Washington University and set up a center near India Gate to collect data with the help of which it will be able to tell the degree of air pollution due to specific sources from April next year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Stubble burning Pollution Punjab farmers
India Matters
Voters stand in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station during Haryana Assembly elections. (Phoot| PTI)
BJP to sweep Maharashtra and Haryana, predict exit polls
Sarbananda Sonowal cabinet on Monday has decided that parents with more than two kids will not get government jobs. (Photo | EPS)
Come 2021, people with more than 2 kids won’t get govt jobs in Assam 
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Islamabad's support to terror groups 'chief obstacle' to Indo-Pak talks: US
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Madras to help potters make oven-friendly clay utensils

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rafael Nadal married his partner of 14 years, Xisca Perello, at a castle in Mallorca on Saturday. (Photo | Rafa Nadal Foundation)
Rafael Nadal married longtime girlfriend in lavish ceremony in Spain
PM Modi with Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee. (Photo | Twitter)
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee on why his meeting with PM Modi was unique
Gallery
Combined and shared on Twitter by a fan called Grandi Raga, the album is a warm tribute to the friendship between the two living legends of the game. (Credit: Twitter @beurownrainbow1)
GOAT to Puppies: This fan-compilation of Fedal bromance will leave you in tears! | Rafale Nadal and Roger Federer
It's raining in South India and not everybody is happy. The bypolls in Kerala on Monday were affected by heavy rains, forcing many to brave submerged polling booths and waterlogged streets to cast their votes. Here is a scene from a voting booth at Ayyappankavu in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
Water, water everywhere: Flood of emotions as rains lash South India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp