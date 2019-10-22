Two of the four girls missing from Bihar shelter home traced

By IANS

MOTIHARI: The police claimed to have traced two of the four girls who went missing from a state-run shelter home here on Monday.

A police officer of the East Champaran district confirmed that four girls had gone missing from the Motihari shelter home on Monday.

"The police got to know about the incident from shelter home caretaker Madhu Kumari. We immediately launched search operations. One girl was recovered from Bariyarpur village and second from Chandrahiya village. The search for the two other girls is on," police station in-charge Kanchan Bhaskar told IANS.

Madhu Kumari said both the missing girls were from the West Champaran district. "On Monday, we had gone to the CJM court. Later, I came to know that four girls had fled from the shelter home. One of the missing girls is pregnant," she said.

This is not the first time that girls have fled from Bihar's shelter homes. Last year, a shelter home in Muzaffarpur was in the news due to reports of physical abuse and even rape of girls.