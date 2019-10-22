Home Nation

Two police personnel, on Uttarakhand governor's security detail, die in accident

A Mahindra Bolero of the police was carrying eight personnel which descended into 500 feet deep gorge near Veerbhatti area at Nainital-Haldwani road.

Published: 22nd October 2019 07:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 07:19 PM

road accident

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Two police personnel died after their official vehicle fell into a gorge on Tuesday morning. The deceased officials were a part of the security detail of Governor of Uttarakhand Baby Rani Maurya who was returning from Nainital to Haldwani when the accident occurred.

Sunil Kumar Meena, senior superintendent of police, Nainital said, "The unfortunate death of our colleagues is sad. We are all in mourning. They gave their lives in the line of duty. The department will take every step to ensure that their families are taken care of."

An inquiry has also been ordered into the incident. The injured are being treated in Dr Susheela Tiwari Government Medical College and Hospital in Haldwani. 

The deceased personnel were identified as Nandan Singh Rawat, a sub-inspector and Lalit Mohan, a constable. 

A Mahindra Bolero of the police was carrying eight personnel which descended into 500 feet deep gorge near Veerbhatti area at Nainital-Haldwani road.

The vehicle was part of the security escort of the governor who was attendeing a sports event in a school of Amrit area in Nainital town. The incident occurred at around 10.30 am.

Off late, the rate of accidents in the state has gone up.

Late on Monday night, five people died in an accident in Chamoli district of the state.

In July 2018, a few days after the bus accident in Pauri district that claimed 48 lives, Uttarakhand high court took note of road safety issues in the state. The court had ordered  the state government to conduct a ‘road-safety audit’ within a period of one month and to take remedial measures thereafter and to construct parapets, crash barriers and erect sign boards on all the 1000 vulnerable points within three months.

From January to September 2019, total 643 people died in 1021 accidents and 1158 were injured.

In year 2018, in same duration, total 771 died in 1078 accidents and 1217 were injured.

Similarly, in 2017, from January to September, total 698 died in 1178 accidents and 1239 were injured.

Highest number of deaths in road accidents in year 2019 were in Udham Singh Nagar district with 261 lives lost followed by Dehradun (245), 212 in Haridwar, 149 in Nainital, 36 in Pauri, 34 in Tehri, 18 in Champawat, 16 in Uttarkashi, 12 in Rudraprayag, 7 in Pithoragarh, 5 in Bageshwar and 4 in Almora from January to September 2019.

The state police of Uttarakhand has identified total 673 spots which are considered dangerous and vulnerable for accidents across 13 districts of the hill state. To prevent any accidents at such spots, 744 sign board with warnings are installed for people to warn of lurking threat.

Highest number of such spots were identified in Dehradun district with 83 spots followed bybAlmora district with 68 spots,  Bageshwar with 67 spots, 63 in Chamoli, 61 in Tehri, 56 in Udham Singh Nagar, 55 in Pithoragarh, 54 in Nainital, 56 in Udham Singh Nagar, 50 in Pauri, 37 in Haridwar, 28 in Uttarkashi and 24 in Champawat. 

TAGS
Uttarakhand road accident Governor security detail Veerbhatti Nainital-Haldwani road
