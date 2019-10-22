Home Nation

Uttarakhand to merge government colleges with less than 200 Students

The proposal will be brought into the state cabinet for approval once the data is collated by the state education department.

College students

Image for representational purpose (File | EPS)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand government has decided to close down government degree colleges with student strength below 200. 

The decision came in the wake of pooling resources for higher education in an effective way, said state education department officials. 

Anand Vardhan, principal secretary, higher education said, "We have sought complete data in this regard within 20 days of time to decide further course of action in the matter."

The colleges with less number of students will be merged with bigger colleges. The proposal will be brought into the state cabinet for approval once the data is collated by the department.

At the time of the formation of the state in the year 2000, a total of 30 degree colleges were there which increased up to 104 in the year 2019.

Sources from the education department commenting on the issue said that many colleges were opened without suitable planning just to gain political traction.

"At least there are 20 such government degree colleges which are at unsuitable locations. These colleges are just draining resources of the state and the department as well instead of imparting education to our youth, said a senior education department official on the condition of anonymity.

The plan is chalked out on the lines of the merger of over 300 primary and middle-level schools fee years back to make the school education efficient.

