Yogi Adityanath​ to gift projects worth Rs 373.69 crore to Ayodhya

Since he assumed office on March 2017, Yogi Adityanath has been taking a keen personal interest in the development of Ayodhya.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

AYODHYA: When Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visits Ayodhya on Saturday for the 'Deepotsav' programme, he will gift projects worth Rs 373.69 crore to the people of the holy city.

The 15 mega projects among others, include a medical college, restricting of the Ram Ki Paidi to enable uninterrupted flow of water, construction of a new ghat at Guptar Ghat, Bhajan Sandhya Sthal, a 100-bed maternity centre at the district women's hospital and gateways at the entry and exit points of Ayodhya.

ALSO READ| Instilling fear among criminals is our priority, says UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Since he assumed office on March 2017, Yogi Adityanath has been taking a keen personal interest in the development of Ayodhya.

He has ensured widening of roads, cleaning and repair of ghats and temples, and proper illumination of the vantage points in the holy city. Meanwhile, preparations for the 'Deepotsav' at the Ram Katha Park where the main function will be held are nearing completion.

Special attention is being given to security arrangements in view of the recent threats by terror outfits.  Chief Secretary RK Tiwari, Addl Chief Secretary (Home) Avanish Awasthi and DGP OP Singh have toured the city to take stock of the security arrangements.

