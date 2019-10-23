Home Nation

Army rushed, red alert issued as condition in Karnataka's flood-hit Raichur turns grim

A team of 40 Army personnel will be deployed in two places at Devadurga taluk and Raichur taluk to rescue people if such an opportunity arises.

Published: 23rd October 2019 06:36 PM

Karnataka floods

Six of the 26 villages of Raichur district are surrounded by water. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

RAICHUR (KARNATAKA): The Met department on Wednesday has issued a red alert for the locals of 26 villages situated on the banks of Krishna and Tungabhadra rivers of Raichur district as flood situation turned grim. Six of these villages are reportedly surrounded by water from these rivers, sources said. 

District deputy commissioner Venkatesh Kumar told the media that water is overflowing on to the bridges in the villages of Sheeladahalli, Jaladurga and Huvinahedagi situated on the Krisha riverbank. Due to the overflow, Kadadaragaddi and Yaragod villages of Lingsugur taluk and Kurvakala, Kurvakurda and Mangigadda villages are surrounded by water.

ALSO READ: Houses built by Karnataka govt in Gadag develop cracks, crumble

He also cautioned the villagers of Singapur, Mukkunda, Saalagunda, Dadesugur, Uppal, Olaballari, Hedaginal, Chitrtali, Ayanoor, and Chintamaanadoddi of Sindhanoor taluk, Manjarla, Elebichhali, Katakanoor, Hirapur, Mudaldinni, Turukanadoni, Matamaari, Tungabhadra, Chikka Manchali, Ballapur and Talemari villages of Raichur-rural taluk and informed them to not go near the banks of  Krishna and Tungabhadra rivers.

A team of 40 Army personnel will be reaching Raichur by Wednesday evening. The team will be deployed in two places at Devadurga taluk and Raichur taluk to rescue people if such an opportunity arises, he said.  

Meanwhile, the body of 14-year-old boy Santosh was found on the bank of Krishna River in Mudgot village of Devadurga taluk on Wednesday. The district administration has disbursed compensation of Rs. 5 lakhs to the family of the deceased. A missing complaint about the boy was registered at Jalahalli Police Station on Monday evening.

The water level at Narayanpur Dam at 12.30 P. M. on Wednesday: Outflow to Krishna River: 371434 cusecs and inflow: 350000. From Tungabhadra dam 1.8 lakh cusecs water has been released, sources said.

