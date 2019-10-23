Home Nation

Awantipora encounter: Terror group Ansar Ghazwat-ul Hind wiped out, says Jammu and Kashmir DGP

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh said that Zakir Musa's successor Abdul Hameed Lelhari became active in 2016 and was involved in several terror attacks.

Published: 23rd October 2019 01:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2019 01:22 PM   |  A+A-

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh (Photo| ANI)

By ANI

SRINAGAR: A day after terrorist Zakir Musa's successor Abdul Hameed Lelhari was killed in Awantipora encounter on Tuesday, Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh on Wednesday said Ansar Ghazwat-ul Hind group (AGH) has been wiped out.

"As of now, Ansar Ghazwat-ul Hind group (AGH) has been wiped out," he said while addressing a press conference here while not ruling out that the group could reemerge in future.

ALSO READ| Zakir Musa's successor Abdul Lelhari among three terrorists killed in Kashmir encounter

Zakir Musa's successor Abdul Hameed Lelhari was one of the three terrorists neutralised in an encounter with security forces in Awantipora on Tuesday. Lelhari was heading Al-Qaeda linked Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind. All three neutralised terrorists were working in coordination with Jaish-e-Mohammad.

The DGP said that the operation against militants has gained pace while adding, "In Tral, 3 local militants associated with Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind were killed yesterday. You would recall that when Zakir Musa was killed, the command of this group was handed over to Hameed Lelhari."

Singh said Lelhari became active in 2016 and was involved in several terror attacks. The state police chief said that contrary to the apprehensions expressed by some that After August 5, more youths will join terrorist ranks..the pace of recruitment to terrorist ranks has been comparatively slower during this time.

Acknowledging that some youths have gone missing from homes, he said it cannot be confirmed if all of them have joined terrorist ranks. The DGP also denied rumours of telecommunication restriction returning to the Valley. "Through launching pads near Line of Control (LoC), Pakistan army & ISI are involved in pushing in the maximum number of militants towards Indian side," he said.

Asked about the alleged detention of children, the DGP said, "There is a lot of misinformation and propaganda by some of the agencies especially some very irresponsible media circles when they start quoting figures without verification and getting in touch with us. I am very sure that whatever action has been taken, the action has got good solid bases. No one has been tortured. No youngster, teenager or juvenile has been arrested by us. Wherever juveniles were arrested, provisions of Juvenile Justice Act was followed very strictly."

"We will be successful in our efforts to curb terrorism only when the local youth of Kashmir do not take the path of militancy and choose the path of peace," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Awantipora encounter Ansar Ghazwat ul Hind Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh Jammu and Kashmir terrorism
India Matters
Chinese fishing nets is one of the attractions listed by Lonely Planet | File picture
Kochi 7th in top 10 cities to visit in 2020: Lonely Planet
(L-R) The logos of Bhart Airtel, Reliance Jio (File Photos | Reuters)
Airtel fastest in downloads, Jio tops 4G availability
Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal (Photo| Twitter/ @PiyushGoyal)
Trains to get WiFi service in next 4 years: Minister
Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
UP lawyers teach a lesson to cops flouting traffic norms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kozhukatta food fest
‘Kozhukatta’ indigenous food fest in Kerala attracts huge crowds
Surgeons of Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Vepery removed 52 kg of plastic wastes from the stomach of a cow. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
WATCH: Over 50 kilos of plastic and other waste found in cow's body
Gallery
Do you know the Golden Glove Award given to the best goalkeeper at the end of every edition of the FIFA World Cup is named after a Soviet shot-stopper? That's right, ever since 1994, FIFA honours the best goalkeeper of the quadrennial tournament with the
Remembering Lev Yashin the 'Black Spider': The best goalkeeper football has ever seen
Combined and shared on Twitter by a fan called Grandi Raga, the album is a warm tribute to the friendship between the two living legends of the game. (Credit: Twitter @beurownrainbow1)
GOAT to Puppies: This fan-compilation of Fedal bromance will leave you in tears! | Rafale Nadal and Roger Federer
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp