BJP starts preparation for polls in Delhi & Jharkhand

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP working president J P Nadda on Tuesday held a strategy meeting with party general secretaries to prepare for the prospects of Jharkhand and Delhi Assembly polls.

The EC is likely to announce poll dates for Jharkhand soon, while the political circle is abuzz with speculations that Delhi elections could be advanced. The BJP poll machinery is already in an overdrive in Jharkhand. The state chief minister Raghubar Das has already concluded his yatra, which was started from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) stronghold.

Nadda is learnt to have discussed with party general secretaries about the organisational programmes in the two states to gear the outfit for elections. While the BJP will seek to retain power in Jharkhand, the saffron outfit would be aiming to wrest power in Delhi from Aam Admi Party. The BJP, incidentally, has been out of power in Delhi since 1998.

The BJP is working to launch a spirited campaign in Delhi where AAP is seen to have taken initiative with campaigns around city government’s programmes. With the Congress facing a daunting task to build organisation in the city, the BJP is bracing up for the prospects of an almost direct contest with AAP.

Nadda also reviewed the preparations for the organisational elections, which would conclude with the poll to elect the new president of the party in December.

The BJP is aiming to wrap up district and state level organisational elections by next month by which at least half of the members of the national council of the outfit would be elected to pave way for the national elections.