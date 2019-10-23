Home Nation

CBI books former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat in horse-trading case

The case is the outcome of a CBI probe into a purported video recorded in 2016 when the state was under President's rule.

Published: 23rd October 2019 05:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 12:42 AM

Former Uttrakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat

Former Uttrakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat (File photo| PTI)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Central Bureau of Investigation registered FIR against former CM of Uttarakhand Harish Rawat on Wednesday in connection with sting operation in March 2016 in which the former CM allegedly was trying 'horse-trading' to save his government.

The FIR has been registered under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code, 1860 and sections 7 (Public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act.), 8 (Taking gratification, in order, by corrupt or illegal means, to influence public servant.), 9 (Taking gratification, for exercise of personal influence with public servant.) and 12 (Punishment for abetment of offences defined in section 7 or 11.) of Prevention of Corruption Act 1988. 

The allegations levelled in the FIR, the copy of which is with TNIE include criminal conspiracy, public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act, taking gratification in order by corrupt or illegal means to influence public servant, taking gratification for exercise of personal influence with public servant and abetment of above offences.

Other than the former CM, names of state cabinet minister Harak Singh Rawat and Umesh Kumar, chief executive officer of an electronic media channel Samachar Plus have also been included in the FIR.

READ| Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat facing CBI enquiry admitted in hospital

In September this year, Uttarakhand high court while hearing sting case involving former chief minister Harish Rawat stated that Central Bureau of Investigation can register the FIR in the matter.

Earlier, on September 20, 2019, in a high voltage drama which ensued inside Uttarakhand high court the single bench recused from the matter and referred that the case be assigned to another bench of the HC. Later, the case was assigned to the single bench of Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia.

