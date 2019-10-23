Home Nation

Chhattisgarh Governor visits village affected by decade-long kidney problem

So far, 69 people have died during the past decade owing to the persisting kidney disease with over 250 villagers still grapple with it.

Published: 23rd October 2019

Chhattisgarh Governor Anusuiya Uikey visited Supebeda village affected by kidney disease for over a decade.

Chhattisgarh Governor Anusuiya Uikey visited Supebeda village affected by kidney disease for over a decade. (Photo | Twitter/@GovernorCG)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh Governor Anusuiya Uikey on Tuesday visited Supebeda village affected by kidney disease for over a decade in Gariyaband district about 200 km east of Raipur.

She asserted that there was an excessive delay in ensuring the proper care and treatment for the people affected by chronic kidney disease.

Governor examined the facts and was also apprised by the administration, about the existing ground reality from the villagers, while conversing over the decade-old kidney-related ailments. So far, 69 people have died during the past decade owing to the persisting kidney disease with over 250 villagers still grapple with it.

The state government claimed that besides the contaminated water, there are other reasons causing death. “It could be a genetic factor and the local villagers’ access to liquor with high urea content from adjoining Odisha state,” the state health minister T S Singhdeo said. 

During her first visit to the place accompanied by the health minister, she held an open discussion with the affected villagers, giving them a patient hearing to their lingering problems and afflictions faced at Supebeda having a population of around 1500.

The villagers who lost their relatives after battling kidney disease turned emotional while narrating their woes and sufferings. Governor was seen calling the senior officials to explain and clarify the questions and concerns that emerged during the course of interaction with the villagers.

“I am told that the kidney-related problems are persisting for the past 10-15 years. I am here to listen to you on what you want and what the administration did for you so far. Why the disease was not effectively addressed and cured for the past several years. And what needs to be done in future,” she stated addressing the people. The Supebeda people were seen demanding better health facility in the region, clean potable water and employment.

