CM Ashok Gehlot advises Centre to follow Rajasthan EWS reservation model

Now the maximum annual income of Rs 8 lakh will be the only basis to avail the benefit of this reservation.

Published: 23rd October 2019 11:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2019 11:26 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wants the Centre to provide reservations to the EWS or Economically Weaker Sections on the same pattern as his own government. Gehlot advised PM Modi on Wednesday to abolish the assets-related conditions for candidates seeking reservation under the economically weaker sections (EWS) category.

The Gehlot government has recently decided to abolish the asset conditions for EWS reservation in state services and educational institutes and the Chief Minister argues that without this decision people will suffer a lot to even get their EWS certificates.

Last week, the Gehlot government had decided to abolish the EWS conditions and consider gross family income up to Rs 8 lakh as the only criteria for getting EWS reservations in jobs and educational institutions of the state government.

Speaking to reporters in Jaipur on Wednesday, Gehlot said: "The decision we took in our state should be taken by the Centre so that people across the country could be benefited. With the existing conditions, candidates have to face many difficulties in obtaining EWS certificates." The chief minister asserted that currently, those who are eligible for EWS reservations may not get the benefits they deserve due to existing assets-related conditions.

The recent decision of the Gehlot government has ended a major complexity in rules that prevent general category citizens from getting the benefit of 10% quota under economic reservation. The Chairman of the Kshatriya Yuvak Sangh, Bhagwan Singh Rolsabsar thanked CM Gehlot and said the decision of the state government has removed a major block for general category citizens to effectively avail the EWS quotas.

The Gehlot government’s decision to scrap the assets-related conditions for candidates under EWS or economically weaker sections category will be implemented even on job opportunities in Rajasthan that are currently under process.

