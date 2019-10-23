Congress to boycott TV debates on poll results

By IANS

NEW DELHI: With the much-awaited results of the Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly elections on Thursday, the Congress has decided to boycott television debates.

But party leaders will be available to give solo interviews where there is no panel.

The boycott is in continuation with the Congress' strategy not to send spokesperson on TV debates after the poll debacle in the general election in May.

The party had lost the general election badly and could not cross double digits. It is upset as the debates are on India-Pakistan ties and along communal lines.

Party spokesperson will also be available in AICC headquarters.