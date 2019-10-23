Home Nation

Congress to launch nationwide protests from November 5

The decision was taken in the meeting headed by Congress President Sonia Gandhi with senior leaders on September 12 and 13.

Congress flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: To highlight the issues such as unemployment, unprecedented economic slowdown, rise in prices of essential commodities, collapse of the banking system and farmers distress, the Congress will launch nationwide protests from November 5.

Congress General Secretary K. C. Venugopal said that the protests will highlight the plight of the common people. The party will protest against the anti-people economic policies and decisions of the Narendra Modi-led NDA Government at the Centre.

The nationwide protests will be organised at district level and in all the state capitals from November 5 to 15 and will culminate with a massive rally against government in New Delhi, said Venugopal.

The earlier schedule of the program was slated between October 15 and 25. The program had to be postponed because of the assembly elections.

Comments

