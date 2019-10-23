Home Nation

Defence officials to meet envoys of 40 nations for DefExpo

The meeting with the ambassadors has been planned also to seek participation of private firms from their respective countries in DefExpo 2020.

Published: 23rd October 2019 08:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2019 08:30 PM   |  A+A-

DefExpo is scheduled to be held from 5 to 8 February next year in Lucknow.

DefExpo is scheduled to be held from 5 to 8 February next year in Lucknow. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Top officials of the Defence Ministry will meet as many as 40 foreign ambassadors on November 4 seeking their countries' participation in DefExpo 2020 and to explore avenues of strategic partnerships and exports, sources said here on Wednesday.

The meeting with the ambassadors has been planned also to seek participation of private firms from their respective countries in DefExpo 2020.

The tenth edition of DefExpo, a common platform for interaction of defence firms, decision-makers and policy makers, is scheduled to be held from 5 to 8 February next year in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

ALSO READ: Lucknow to host Asia's biggest arms show 'DefExpo' in February 2020

"During the meeting, delegations will be invited from various countries, through their ambassadors in India, to showcase their defence products. The ministry will invite participation of companies from various countries in the exhibition. We will also seek to explore strategic partnerships and exports from various countries," a senior official told IANS.

The previous edition of the DefExpo was the stage for over 50 bilateral government-to-government meetings, signing of 40 MoUs and also witnessed participation from over 700 exhibitors. The tenth edition, focusing on "Digital Transformation", is expected to witness higher participation of defence manufacturers from public and private sectors, including original equipment manufacturers and MSMEs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DefExpo DefExpo 2020
India Matters
Security personnel in Srinagarn. ( File Photo | AP)
'How many days you want restrictions in Kashmir', SC asks Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army, NASSCOM ink deal to train war veterans
Pilgrims at the Kartarpur shrine (Photo | EPS)
Online registration for Kartarpur pilgrimage starts
Baba Ramdev (File photo)
Court directs FB, Google, Twitter to remove videos defaming Baba Ramdev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala bypolls: UDF's TJ Vinod wins Ernakulam constituency by 3673 votes
Kerala bypolls: CPM wrests Vatiyoorkavu seat from Congress
Gallery
Though Congress-led UDF secured three seats in the five Assembly by-elections, the CPM-led LDF wrested one additional seat in the Kerala Assembly, taking its tally to 93. (Photo| B P Deepu, EPS)
Kerala bypolls 2019: VK Prasanth to Shanimol Usman, here are all winners
Do you know the Golden Glove Award given to the best goalkeeper at the end of every edition of the FIFA World Cup is named after a Soviet shot-stopper? That's right, ever since 1994, FIFA honours the best goalkeeper of the quadrennial tournament with the
Remembering Lev Yashin the 'Black Spider': The best goalkeeper football has ever seen
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp