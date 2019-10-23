Home Nation

Former Tripura minister Badal Chowdhury arrested in Rs 630 crore scam

Earlier, former PWD engineer-in-chief Sunil Bhowmik was arrested by the police in connection with the scam.

Published: 23rd October 2019 12:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2019 12:29 AM   |  A+A-

Badal Chowdhury

Badal Chowdhury (Photo | Twitter/@CPIMWestTripura)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Former minister Badal Chowdhury, a central committee member of the CPI-M in Tripura, was arrested by the police for his alleged involvement in Rs 630 crores scam which took place when he was serving as the state’s PWD minister in the previous Left Front government.

The police said Chowdhury had gone into hiding after a local court on Wednesday denied anticipatory bail to him.

The police on Monday night had learnt that he was admitted to a hospital in the state. Soon, a police team reached there and arrested him. However, the police could not take him into custody yet as he was admitted in the hospital.

The condition of the former minister was stated to be critical.

Earlier, former PWD engineer-in-chief Sunil Bhowmik was arrested by the police in connection with the scam.

Meanwhile, the Tripura High Court on Monday heard Chowdhury’s anticipatory bail plea but reserved its verdict till Tuesday.

TAGS
Badal Chowdhury Tripura
