Heavy rains batter coastal Andhra, two killed in wall collapse

Heavy inflows continued to reach the Srisailam and Tungabhadra dams in AP forcing the authorities to lifted the seven crest gates of the project up to 10 feet and release water downstream.

Published: 23rd October 2019 02:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2019 02:44 PM   |  A+A-

With bridge near Convent Junction inundated by rainwater, motorists, autos and buses faced trouble crossing the area in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday morning. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Heavy to moderate rains lashed parts of Andhra Pradesh, particularly the coastal districts of the state, throwing life out of gear. Two persons died in West Godavari district when a rain-soaked wall collapsed on them, while similar incidents took place in Visakhapatnam city and other places but there were no casualties.

Meanwhile, heavy inflows continued to reach the Srisailam and Tungabhadra dams in the state. For the record seventh time this season, the authorities of Srisailam have lifted the seven crest gates of the project up to 10 feet and releasing water downstream.

In Visakhapatnam city, several low lying areas got inundated with rainwater causing severe hardships to the commuters. The district administration had declared holidays for schools in view of the heavy rains.

A compound wall collapsed near Gosha Hospital collapsed due to heavy rain in Visakhapatnam. 

The agency areas of the district were battered with heavy rains cutting off the interior villages and hamlets from the rest of the world. In Vizianagaram, the district collector Dr Hari Jawaharlal has asked all the Mandal and division level officials to be on alert in view of the continuous rains. The administration had opened a control room with phone number 08922 236947 for the people to call in case of distress.

In Narayanpur village of Unguturu Mandal of West Godavari district, a rain-soaked wall collapsed on two persons. The house belonged to a 60-year old woman P Raghavamma.

As the roof of the house was leaking, she asked a neighbour S Srinu (40) to cover the roof with a plastic sheet. As Srinu climbed the roof, the house collapsed killing both the elderly woman and Srinu instantly.

Meanwhile, the Met department has predicted more rains in the next couple of days.

