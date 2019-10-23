Housing: MoD proposal to Finance Ministry calls for 70000 units

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Facing an acute shortage of accommodation for its married personnel in armed forces, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has sent a proposal to its finance counterpart for construction of 70,450 dwelling units.

The MoD is hopeful that the proposal will be approved soon. “A proposal to get 70,450 dwelling units constructed through the National Building Construction Corporation (NBCC) was sent to the Finance Ministry. It is based on a similar model which the NBCC followed when it developed New Moti Bagh,” a senior MoD official told this newspaper.

The NBCC had auctioned a portion of land located in South Delhi, and the money generated from auction was utilised in raising the houses and the associated infrastructures, added the officer.

Sources in the MoD informed that an ongoing restructuring of a land pool in Delhi can help in the construction of 3,900 housing units.

The dwelling units will be covered under the Married Accommodation Project. Under this project, the MoD is to construct 1,98,881 dwelling units in four phases for providing adequate residential/married accommodation for defence personnel at an estimated cost of `17,357.97 crore.