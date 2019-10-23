IAS officer in Udaipur falls victim to cyber fraud, duped of Rs 6.10 lakh

By PTI

Jaipur: A conman committed a cyber fraud with an IAS officer posted in Udaipur by sending a fake Know Your Customer (KYC) link on her mobile phone and allegedly siphoned-off Rs 6.10 lakh from her bank account.

Dr T Shubhamangla, presently posted as sub-divisional magistrate in Jhadol of Rajasthan's Udaipur district, had received a message link on her mobile phone on October 21.

"The incident had happened on Monday. I had filled personal information on the KYC link which appeared to be from SBI bank and suddenly Rs 6.10 lakh was withdrawn from my bank account in three different transactions," Shubhamangla told PTI.

She said that she had complained about the matter to Jhadol police and Udaipur cyber cell immediately but as the bank account was in Bengaluru she had to lodge complaint with the cyber cell there which is investigating the case.

"This can happen with anyone. Personal information is being used to commit cyber fraud. Some regulations should be framed and police should be trained to deal with such cases," she said.