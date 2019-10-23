IIT-Bombay tops QS ranking of Indian education institutes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay has just been declared the best higher education institute in India for the second consecutive year, as QS India University Rankings 2020 were released on Tuesday.

IIT-Bombay was followed by Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, which stood at number two and IIT-Delhi at number three.

These three institutes have also been dominating the National Institutional Ranking Frameworks rankings for last several years.

The trio were also the only institutes from India in top 200 universities as per QS global rankings of universities, released earlier this year.

Other IITs that have found place in top 10 institutes in Indian ranking by the agency include the ones in Madras, Kharagpur, Kanpur, Roorkee and Guwahati.

Two other central institutions — Delhi University and University of Hyderabad — were at slots 7 and 8, respectively. Calcutta University, a state-run university, at number 11 was ranked way higher than central universities like JNU and Jadavpur university.