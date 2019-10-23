Indian Army, NASSCOM ink deal to train war veterans

By IANS

NEW DELHI: To provide jobs to war veterans post-retirement, Indian Army and National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) inked collaboration on Wednesday to train their officers and personnel for re-employment in the corporate world.

The partnership was announced at NASSCOM Diversity and Inclusion Summit during the 'Battlefield to Board Room -- Veteran Inclusion' session where it was decided that the not-for-profit industry association will set up a veteran cell to understand the personnel's capabilities, train and employ them.

"The veteran inclusion plan for the industry was discussed where it was decided to impart specialized training to them," Army spokesperson Colonel Aman Anand told IANS.

He said veterans have proven to have a good success rate across management, support and business roles. Indian Army personnel have tremendous technical prowess, which would only add value to the corporate industry.

The partnership would provide regular advice and guidance to the Indian Army which will take up skill development of veterans to make them industry-ready. The veteran cell will act as a platform and an interface for corporate organizations focusing on veteran inclusion.

Ashok Pamidi, CEO, NASSCOM, said they would provide constant guidance and create a platform for visibility for the Army veterans through reskilling initiatives as per the ongoing industry requirements.

"Veterans have the right experience and discipline when it comes to their work ethic, and thus would add valuable contribution to the industry," he said.