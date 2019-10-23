Home Nation

Indian Army, NASSCOM ink deal to train war veterans

The veteran inclusion plan for the industry was discussed where it was decided to impart specialized training to them.

Published: 23rd October 2019 09:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2019 09:19 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Army

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: To provide jobs to war veterans post-retirement, Indian Army and National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) inked collaboration on Wednesday to train their officers and personnel for re-employment in the corporate world.

The partnership was announced at NASSCOM Diversity and Inclusion Summit during the 'Battlefield to Board Room -- Veteran Inclusion' session where it was decided that the not-for-profit industry association will set up a veteran cell to understand the personnel's capabilities, train and employ them.

"The veteran inclusion plan for the industry was discussed where it was decided to impart specialized training to them," Army spokesperson Colonel Aman Anand told IANS.

He said veterans have proven to have a good success rate across management, support and business roles. Indian Army personnel have tremendous technical prowess, which would only add value to the corporate industry.

The partnership would provide regular advice and guidance to the Indian Army which will take up skill development of veterans to make them industry-ready. The veteran cell will act as a platform and an interface for corporate organizations focusing on veteran inclusion.

Ashok Pamidi, CEO, NASSCOM, said they would provide constant guidance and create a platform for visibility for the Army veterans through reskilling initiatives as per the ongoing industry requirements.

"Veterans have the right experience and discipline when it comes to their work ethic, and thus would add valuable contribution to the industry," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Army NASSCOM Army war veterans
India Matters
Security personnel in Srinagarn. ( File Photo | AP)
'How many days you want restrictions in Kashmir', SC asks Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army, NASSCOM ink deal to train war veterans
Pilgrims at the Kartarpur shrine (Photo | EPS)
Online registration for Kartarpur pilgrimage starts
Baba Ramdev (File photo)
Court directs FB, Google, Twitter to remove videos defaming Baba Ramdev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala bypolls: UDF's TJ Vinod wins Ernakulam constituency by 3673 votes
Kerala bypolls: CPM wrests Vatiyoorkavu seat from Congress
Gallery
Though Congress-led UDF secured three seats in the five Assembly by-elections, the CPM-led LDF wrested one additional seat in the Kerala Assembly, taking its tally to 93. (Photo| B P Deepu, EPS)
Kerala bypolls 2019: VK Prasanth to Shanimol Usman, here are all winners
Do you know the Golden Glove Award given to the best goalkeeper at the end of every edition of the FIFA World Cup is named after a Soviet shot-stopper? That's right, ever since 1994, FIFA honours the best goalkeeper of the quadrennial tournament with the
Remembering Lev Yashin the 'Black Spider': The best goalkeeper football has ever seen
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp