Justice Rohini Commission invites states for clarification on OBC order

Ritwika Mitra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Justice Rohini Commission has invited states seeking their clarifications on the sub-categorisation of Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

The Commission sought clarifications from the states on putting the castes in to the purpose of sub-categories as it found ambiguities in the central list, according to a source in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. It has written to the states on this issue, and is awaiting responses.

After receiving multiple extensions from the government, the Commission had received another extension in July for six months. Currently, the term of the Commission is till January 31. The extension was sought on the basis of the ambiguities in the central list.

“There were ambiguities in the central list. As it stands, it was difficult to carry out the sub-categorisation without getting the ambiguities clarified. These ambiguities have to be rectified before the sub-categorisation is concluded. The Commission invited the states for clarifications on the issue,” said the source.

Some of the ambiguities include repetitions in the list, variations in spellings of the caste in English and vernacular languages, insertions and deletions in the central and state lists, among others.

“In order to finalise the list, the variations in spellings in English and vernacular languages and other minute details need to be looked in to. Or, it can create discrepancies in the sub-categorisation,” added the source.

Mandate of panel

The panel under former Chief Justice of Delhi High Court G Rohini was formed on Oct 2, 2017 to take up the exercise of identifying castes, communities, sub-castes, synonyms in the central list of OBCs and classifying them into sub-categories.