Lakshman Singh leads ‘dharna’ at elder brother Digvijaya Singh’s residence in Bhopal

Lakshman Singh has often been in news for making statements which have left the Congress party as well as his elder brother embarrassed.

Published: 23rd October 2019 01:41 AM

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Around 200 activists staged dharna (demonstration) at the residence of former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh in Bhopal on Tuesday. But the demonstration wasn’t led by any opposition BJP leader or any disgruntled Congress leader. It was instead spearheaded by Singh’s younger sibling, the Congress MLA Lakshman Singh.

Lakshman Singh, who represents the Chachaura constituency of Guna district led the dharna, seeking an assurance from Bhaisaab (elder sibling) to elevate his assembly constituency into the full-fledged district. The dharna continued for around four hours at Singh – the present Rajya Sabha member’s residence in the posh Shyamala Hills area of the MP capital.

The younger sibling, however, finally managed to meet Digvijaya Singh later and questioned if Niwari in Bundelkhand can become the 52nd district of the state, why can’t Chachaura be the 53rd district.

Importantly, Lakshman Singh who is a former Lok Sabha member from Rajgarh seat (won the seat once on a BJP ticket) had met Chief Minister Kamal Nath over the issue in July, where Nath had reportedly assured to soon turn Chachaura into a full-fledged district. 

Lakshman Singh has often been in news for making statements which have left the Congress party as well as his elder brother embarrassed.

Going against the Congress’ party’s official line he had backed abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution by the Narendra Modi government a few weeks back and later also said that Congress government’s promise of waiving off loans of farmers up to limit of Rs 2 lakh was far from being fulfilled in totality on the ground. 

TAGS
Digvijaya Singh Lakshman Singh Congress BJP
