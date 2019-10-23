Maharashtra Assembly elections: Cop-turned-politician Pradeep Sharma booked for 'threatening poll officials'

By PTI

PALGHAR: Policeman-turned-politician and Shiv Sena candidate from Nalasopara Assembly seat Pradeep Sharma was booked for allegedly threatening poll officials during voting on Monday, police said.

Sharma, an inspector-rank officer who resigned from Maharashtra police recently to contest polls, is accused of entering a polling booth in Chandansar in Virar along with few of his supporters and threatening officials present there, an official said.

Sharma, who earned the tag of "encounter specialist" for gunning down a large number of underworld operatives during his long stint with Mumbai police Crime Branch, has been charged under sections of the IPC and Representation of the People Act 1951 for criminal intimidation and disorderly conduct in a polling booth, he said.

The case was registered at Virar police station, he added.