Mussoorie street vendor attempts suicide, posts video on Facebook

Ankur Saini, who was one of the street vendors threw a shoe at municipal board chairman Anuj Gupta, during a public meeting.

For representational purposes

By Vineet Upadhyay
DEHRADUN: A street vendor in Mussoorie attempted suicide while blaming municipal corporation on Facebook live on Tuesday night. An inquiry has been ordered into the matter. 

The traders of Mussoorie are demanding action against the man and have decided to shut shops in the hill town. 

The matter started after municipal board of Mussoorie removed street vendors from Mall road on October 19 citing encroachment. 

Ankur Saini who was one of the street vendors threw a shoe at municipal board chairman Anuj Gupta during a public meeting.

Following the incident, the traders and the chairman demanded action against the man.

Visibly upset by the allegations against him, he consumed phenyl and said that he is being harassed by Gupta.

Suicide prevention helplines

AASRA Suicide Prevention and Counselling NGO: (24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726)

SAHAI: (Helpline number: 080 25497777)

Sumaitri: (Helpline number 011-23389090) 

Lifeline Foundation: (Helpline number- 033 24637401/7432)

Saath: (Helpline number: +91 79 26305544, +91 79 26300222) 

One Life: (24 X 7 Helpline number: 7893078930) 

Vandrevala Foundation: (24x7 helpline: 1860 2662 345, 1800 2333 330)

Sneha: (24 x 7 helpline: +91 44 24640050) 

The Samaritans Mumbai: (Helpline number: +91 84229 84528   +91 84229 84529 / +91 84229 84530) 

Connecting … NGO: (Helpline number: 1800 843 4353/ +91 99220 01122)
