Mussoorie street vendor attempts suicide, posts video on Facebook

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: A street vendor in Mussoorie attempted suicide while blaming municipal corporation on Facebook live on Tuesday night. An inquiry has been ordered into the matter.

The traders of Mussoorie are demanding action against the man and have decided to shut shops in the hill town.

The matter started after municipal board of Mussoorie removed street vendors from Mall road on October 19 citing encroachment.

Ankur Saini who was one of the street vendors threw a shoe at municipal board chairman Anuj Gupta during a public meeting.

Following the incident, the traders and the chairman demanded action against the man.

Visibly upset by the allegations against him, he consumed phenyl and said that he is being harassed by Gupta.