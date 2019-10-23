Pakistan could escalate violence in J&K: Ex-DGP

By Express News Service

Pakistan is under pressure to control and recalibrate militancy in J&K. While it is unable to fight a conventional war, it might choose to foment a hybrid war to keep the pot boiling.

As such, following the abrogation of Article 370 and special status to Kashmir, the region could expect more stand-off attacks, Improvised Explosive Device (IED) and grenade attacks on military and semi-military objectives, ex-Director General of J&K police, Kuldip Khoda have said.

“They have no option but to foment militancy, together with stepped up disinformation campaign, activate over ground militants and step up infiltration, while fanning separatism,” Khoda said.