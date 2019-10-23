Railway employee unions protest against privatisation

By PTI

NW DELHI: Railway employee unions held protests in various parts of the country on Wednesday against the central government's move to "privatise" 50 railway stations and 150 passenger trains.

Earlier this month, Railways had formed a task force to draw a blueprint for developing 50 railway stations with world-class standards and allowing private passenger train operators to run 150 trains on its network.

According to All India Railwaymen's Federation (AIRF), the employees participated in large numbers and burnt the copies of the Indian Railways' notification on formation of secretary-level committee.

"Under the direction of Indian government's Niti Aayog, Indian Railways has established secretary-level committee to hand over 50 railway stations and 150 trains to private companies, and AIRF and its associated unions carried out intense protests with black-band tied across their arms," the federation said in a statement.

AIRF General Secretary Shiv Gopal Mishra said the union is not only committed to improvement and safety of Railway employees but it is of the opinion that private companies will not be able to give satisfactory services to most passengers.

On October 10, an order issued by Indian Railways stated: "Ministry of Railways have decided to constitute an empowered group of secretaries for development of 50 railway stations to world-class standards and permit private passenger train operators to operate 150 trains with world-class technology over Indian Railways."