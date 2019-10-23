Home Nation

Rain to dampen Kali Puja, Diwali festivities in West Bengal

The weather formation is likely to cause heavy to very heavy rain at one or two places in Birbhum, Bankura, Purulia, West Burdwan and Murshidabad districts, the Met office said.

Published: 23rd October 2019 06:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2019 07:45 PM   |  A+A-

Rain is likely to dampen the spirit of Kali Puja. (Photo| AP)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Heavy rain is likely to dampen the festive buzz around Kali Puja and Diwali in West Bengal, owing to a low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, the Met office said on Wednesday.

The weather system over west-central Bay of Bengal could cause heavy rainfall in different parts of the state till Saturday morning, it said.

Spells of light to moderate rain hit the metropolis and the southern districts in the afternoon, and the intensity may increase as the "well-marked low pressure" moves north- northwestwards towards the north Andhra Pradesh coast along with strong moisture incursion from Bay of Bengal, the weatherman said.

Preparations for community Kali Pujas and final touches to pandals and clay idols of the goddess are underway in full swing in the state, but the forecast of downpour for the next three days could play spoilsport.

The weather formation is likely to cause heavy to very heavy rain at one or two places in Birbhum, Bankura, Purulia, West Burdwan and Murshidabad districts, the Met office said.

Heavy rain is also likely to lash Kolkata, East and West Midnapore, East Burdwan, Jhargram, Nadia, Howrah, Hooghly, Malda, North and South Dinajpur districts, it said.

With the low-pressure area likely to move in a north-northwestward direction, heavy rainfall may occur on Friday in Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Coochbehar and Alipurduar districts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
kali puja Diwali
India Matters
Chinese fishing nets is one of the attractions listed by Lonely Planet | File picture
Kochi 7th in top 10 cities to visit in 2020: Lonely Planet
(L-R) The logos of Bhart Airtel, Reliance Jio (File Photos | Reuters)
Airtel fastest in downloads, Jio tops 4G availability
Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal (Photo| Twitter/ @PiyushGoyal)
Trains to get WiFi service in next 4 years: Minister
Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
UP lawyers teach a lesson to cops flouting traffic norms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kozhukatta food fest
‘Kozhukatta’ indigenous food fest in Kerala attracts huge crowds
Surgeons of Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Vepery removed 52 kg of plastic wastes from the stomach of a cow. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
WATCH: Over 50 kilos of plastic and other waste found in cow's body
Gallery
Do you know the Golden Glove Award given to the best goalkeeper at the end of every edition of the FIFA World Cup is named after a Soviet shot-stopper? That's right, ever since 1994, FIFA honours the best goalkeeper of the quadrennial tournament with the
Remembering Lev Yashin the 'Black Spider': The best goalkeeper football has ever seen
Combined and shared on Twitter by a fan called Grandi Raga, the album is a warm tribute to the friendship between the two living legends of the game. (Credit: Twitter @beurownrainbow1)
GOAT to Puppies: This fan-compilation of Fedal bromance will leave you in tears! | Rafale Nadal and Roger Federer
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp