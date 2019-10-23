Rajasthan promises free air travel to board exam toppers

By IANS

JAIPUR: The meritorious students of government schools in Rajasthan would be rewarded with one free air travel, once they topped the class X and XII board examinations.

Free air travel would be provided to the meritorious students as an encouragement to continue to excel in academics, said School Education Minister Govind Dotasara here on Tuesday.

Dotasara said the Education Department officials had been briefed and directed to take necessary action. The extra-curricular activities class X and XII should also be a criterion for their selection for the free air travel, the Minister added.

The inter-state travel under the scheme would also expose them to the diverse culture of our nation, he added.