Rebel Congress MLAs stay away from Priyanka's workshop

Published: 23rd October 2019 04:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2019 04:19 PM   |  A+A-

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

RAE BARELI: Two rebel Congress legislators from Rae Bareli, Aditi Singh and Rakesh Singh, have chosen to stay away from party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's two-day workshop in her mother and Congress President Sonia Gandhi's constituency.

The absence of these two legislators, who are getting close to the BJP, was a major topic of discussion among the participants.

Both, Aditi Singh and Rakesh Singh, refused to offer any explanation for their absence.

Meanwhile, sources said that Priyanka, on Wednesday, discussed the party's strategy for the 2022 Assembly elections with party office bearers.

She advised them on how to expand the party's base among voters and bring the youth into its fold. She also asked party leaders to hold workshops in the interiors of the state.

The training session was not open for the media but a senior Congress leader on the condition of anonymity said, "Today's session lasted for more than six hours and it was led by Priyanka Gandhi. The new team of office bearers was first briefed about the history of the Congress party.

They were also informed in detail about the contribution made by former prime ministers Jawahar Lal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi and their vision of taking the country to new heights."

"The state office bearers were also informed how these former leaders strengthened the party across the country and spread its ideology among the masses. Later, they were also shown a short movie, which highlighted the work done by the previous Congress governments in both the centre and the state," added the senior leader.

UPCC leaders have been directed to launch a door-to-door campaign in order to highlight the failures and wrong policies of the Uttar Pradesh government. The new office bearers have been told to raise such issues on social media as well.

