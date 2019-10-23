Rebel MLA Aditi Singh's cousin Manish joins Congress in Rae Bareli

By IANS

RAE BARELI: Manish Singh, cousin of rebel Congress MLA Aditi Singh, here on Wednesday, joined the Congress in presence of party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Manish Singh is likely to be given important responsibility in Rae Bareli where two MLAs - Aditi Singh and Rakesh Singh have turned towards the BJP even though they have not officially quit the Congress.

Manish had unsuccessfully contested the assembly polls in 2017 from Harchandpur seat on a Bahujan Samaj Party ticket.

His father Ashok Singh has served as BJP MP from Rae Bareli from 1996-99.

Rebel MLA Aditi Singh was issued a show-cause notice for attending a special session of the Uttar Pradesh assembly and defying party's orders on October 2 but she has chosen not to reply.

Earlier, she had supported the government's decision to abrogate Article 370 in Kashmir bringing fresh embarrassment to the Congress.

Rakesh Singh's brother Dinesh Singh has already joined the BJP and Rakesh, too, has stopped attending Congress events.