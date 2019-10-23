Red alert issued for Goa as heavy rain predicted on Thursday

By PTI

PANAJI: The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Goa Observatory has issued a `red alert' for the coastal state on Thursday with a forecast of heavy rainfall.

In a press statement issued on Wednesday, IMD Goa advised people to stay indoors and asked fishermen not to venture into the sea due to rough weather conditions.

The state is currently on `orange alert' due to a low-pressure belt developed in the Arabian Sea as it is expected to bring in heavy showers.

IMDGoadirectorDr Krrishnamurty Padgalwar said the low-pressure area present over the Central Arabian sea for the last few days will soon intensify.

"In the next 24 hours, the system might soon turn into a depression while lying over East-Central Arabian Sea," he said.

Red alert denotes a possibility of heavy or extremely heavy rain. The state has received 55 per cent excess post-monsoon showers.

Between October 1 to October 20, Goa recorded 198. 4 mm of post-monsoon rains, against the average 130.9 mm.