Railways, Amazon tie-up for delivery trial

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Railways have decided to transport goods of e-commerce giant Amazon for three months on a pilot basis. According to railway ministry officials, the consignments will be transported in non-peak hours. The move is a part of the railways’ plans to generate and increase non-fare revenue. Railway officials are hopeful that the project will be a major boost to the parcel business.

“Indian Railways started a pilot project, allowing e-commerce consignments on its EMU services in non-peak hours,” the country’s biggest transporter said in a statement.

The railways did not rule out the project being extended to other e-commerce companies. “Upon success of the pilot project, other routes may also be taken up by Amazon and other e-commerce companies may also be interested,” the railway statement added.

The transport service began on the Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) local between Sealdah and Dankuni in the Eastern Railway zone, with the maximum carrying capacity per day fixed at around seven metric tonnes.

Officials said that the consignment will be taken in vendor coach between 11 am and 4pm. “This will cause no inconvenience to the existing system,” a ministry official said.

The transporter will benefit through generation of revenue, while there will be no additional stress or burden on the existing system. Additionally, Amazon also stands to benefit when transit time comes down.

The ministry stated that Amazon picked Sealdah-Dankuni route as it would facilitate quick movement of consignment to the existing facility in Dankuni.