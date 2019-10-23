Senior Home Ministry officials including CRPF chief review Maoist threats in Chhattisgarh

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Union home secretary, Intelligence Bureau director, CRPF DG and other senior officials are directly reaching Jagdalpur from Delhi today to hold a meeting on the multi-prong measures against the outlawed CPI (Maoist) and the development interventions across the strife-torn Bastar region, in south Chhattisgarh.

The high-level meeting to be chaired by the home secretary A K Bhalla will be attended by the state chief secretary, DGP, state home secretary and senior officials of the central paramilitary forces based in Chhattisgarh, according to the sources.

The inspector general of police, commissioner, the collectors and the police chief of all the seven districts of the conflict zone of Bastar will remain present during the meeting that will take stock of the ongoing operations, naxal incidents in the Maoist-hit areas.

Besides revisiting the strategy against the left-wing extremists, the meeting is likely to look into the issue of better coordination between the state police and the paramilitary forces and further strengthen the goal of development in the Maoist-affected areas.

Chhattisgarh continues to be the hardest-hit state by violence and crimes unleashed by the outlawed CPI (Maoist), as suggested the comprehensive statistics 2017 released recently by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

Out of the 82 murdered by the Maoists, as many as 72 were killed in Chhattisgarh alone. This was followed by 36 killed by terrorists — 34 in Jammu & Kashmir. The insurgents in the North-East had killed 10 people.