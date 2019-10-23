Chinmayanand case: Shahjahanpur law student moves bail plea

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday gave two weeks to an SIT and BJP leader Chinmayanand’s lawyer to file their objections to a bail plea by the law student who has accused the politician of rape. While the former Union minister has been booked under on charges of rape, the woman and three others face a separate case of trying to blackmail him.

A special investigation (SIT) of the UP Police has been probing the parallel cases.

Seeking bail, the Shahjahanpur woman’s counsel argued that she is a victim of sexual harassment and all allegations against her are fabricated.

However, counsel for the state government and Swami Chinmayanand opposed the bail plea, arguing that she was the main accused in the extortion case and there was sufficient evidence to prove it.

They sought more time to file a counter-affidavit. Justice Siddharth fixed November 6 as next date of hearing.

The SIT had booked the law student and three others on a complaint made by Chinmayanand that they had demanded Rs 5 crore from him, while threatening the release of objectionable videos.

A local court on Tuesday dismissed a plea by Chinmayanand, who had demanded that the Gangster Act should be slapped on the law student and three others for trying to blackmail him.

Meanwhile, the SIT also submitted in the high court a status report in the case against Chinmayanand.

The court fixed November 28 as next date of hearing and asked the SIT to submit a further report by that day.

The bench of Justices Manoj Mishra and Pankaj Bhatia directed that the SIT should also submit the forensic report by the next date if it has received it.