Home Nation

Chinmayanand case: Shahjahanpur law student moves bail plea

A special investigation (SIT) of the UP Police has been probing the parallel cases. 

Published: 23rd October 2019 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2019 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

A law student in UP has accused BJP leader Chinmayanand of rape | file

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday gave two weeks to an SIT and BJP leader Chinmayanand’s lawyer to file their objections to a bail plea by the law student who has accused the politician of rape. While the former Union minister has been booked under on charges of rape, the woman and three others face a separate case of trying to blackmail him.

A special investigation (SIT) of the UP Police has been probing the parallel cases. 
Seeking bail, the Shahjahanpur woman’s counsel argued that she is a victim of sexual harassment and all allegations against her are fabricated.

However, counsel for the state government and Swami Chinmayanand opposed the bail plea, arguing that she was the main accused in the extortion case and there was sufficient evidence to prove it. 
They sought more time to file a counter-affidavit. Justice Siddharth fixed November 6 as next date of hearing. 

The SIT had booked the law student and three others on a complaint made by Chinmayanand that they had demanded Rs 5 crore from him, while threatening the release of objectionable videos.

A local court on Tuesday dismissed a plea by Chinmayanand, who had demanded that the Gangster Act should be slapped on the law student and three others for trying to blackmail him.

Meanwhile, the SIT also submitted in the high court a status report in the case against Chinmayanand.
The court fixed November 28 as next date of hearing and asked the SIT to submit a further report by that day.

The bench of Justices Manoj Mishra and Pankaj Bhatia directed that the SIT should also submit the forensic report by the next date if it has received it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Swami Chinmayanand Shahjahanpur law student
India Matters
Chinese fishing nets is one of the attractions listed by Lonely Planet | File picture
Kochi 7th in top 10 cities to visit in 2020: Lonely Planet
(L-R) The logos of Bhart Airtel, Reliance Jio (File Photos | Reuters)
Airtel fastest in downloads, Jio tops 4G availability
Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal (Photo| Twitter/ @PiyushGoyal)
Trains to get WiFi service in next 4 years: Minister
Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
UP lawyers teach a lesson to cops flouting traffic norms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kozhukatta food fest
‘Kozhukatta’ indigenous food fest in Kerala attracts huge crowds
Surgeons of Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Vepery removed 52 kg of plastic wastes from the stomach of a cow. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
WATCH: Over 50 kilos of plastic and other waste found in cow's body
Gallery
Do you know the Golden Glove Award given to the best goalkeeper at the end of every edition of the FIFA World Cup is named after a Soviet shot-stopper? That's right, ever since 1994, FIFA honours the best goalkeeper of the quadrennial tournament with the
Remembering Lev Yashin the 'Black Spider': The best goalkeeper football has ever seen
Combined and shared on Twitter by a fan called Grandi Raga, the album is a warm tribute to the friendship between the two living legends of the game. (Credit: Twitter @beurownrainbow1)
GOAT to Puppies: This fan-compilation of Fedal bromance will leave you in tears! | Rafale Nadal and Roger Federer
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp