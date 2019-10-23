Sonia Gandhi to visit DK Shivakumar in Tihar today

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi is scheduled to visit DK Shivakumar, party leader and former Minister, in Tihar Jail today.

She is likely to be accompanied by K.C. Venugopal, General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka.

Shivakumar was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case on September 3. His bail plea is pending with the court and the ED probe is underway.

A Congress strongman in Karnataka, Shivakumar was instrumental in smooth running of the JD-S and Congress coalition government.

Last month, Gandhi along with former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had visited former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram in jail. Chidambaram was granted bail by the Supreme Court on Tuesday in the INX media case.