Tarun Tejpal trial: Victim's cross-examination adjourned

By IANS

PANAJI: Additional district and sessions judge Kshama Joshi on Wednesday adjourned the cross-examination of the victim in the rape case involving former Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal to November 11.

The adjournment of the cross-examination was sought by Tejpal's lawyer Shrikant Shivde, after which Joshi allotted dates from November 11 to 14 for the next round of hearings.

Over the last two days, Tejpal's defence team cross-examined the victim in the in-camera trial.

Tejpal is charged with several sections of IPC for sexually assaulting the junior colleague inside a lift of a resort hotel in Goa during a magazine's event in November 2013.

Tejpal has been booked under sections 376 (rape), 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement) 354A (sexual harassment) and 354B (criminal assault), of the Indian Penal Code.

The trial which began in September 2017 was delayed after Tejpal appealed to the Supreme Court pleading quashing of the charges framed against him. The apex court, while disposing of his plea in August this year, had directed the lower court to complete the trial within six months.