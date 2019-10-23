Home Nation

Two girls escaped from Bihar shelter home still at large

According to the police, the girls recovered revealed during interrogation on Tuesday that they used their "dupattas" as a rope to climb down the kitchen balcony of the shelter home and escaped.

Crime against women

Image used for representational purpose.

By IANS

MOTIHARI: Even two days after four girls went missing from a state-run shelter home in Bihar's Motihari, two of them are still absconding as on Wednesday.

Police claimed to have traced two of the four girls.

The girls told the police that they wanted to be reunited with their husbands.

"The girls are residents of West Champaran and reached the shelter home on October 15 on the court's orders," said the shelter home caretaker Madhu Kumari.

Police said that Kumari's statement has been recorded and an FIR registered with the Mufassil Police Station.

Police sources said that one of the missing girls is pregnant.

"The girls are minors. One suspect, who lured the girls to flee the shelter home, has been identified. We are trying our best to arrest the suspect," said the East Champaran Superintendent of Police Upendra Sharma.

This is not for the first time that girls have fled from Bihar's shelter homes. Last year, a shelter home in Muzaffarpur was in the news due to reports of physical abuse of girls.

