Home Nation

12 countries commit to save snow leopard 

As part of the meeting, India launched the first national protocol for population assessment of snow leopard.

Published: 24th October 2019 11:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

snow leopard

Image of snow leopard used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Twelve countries on Wednesday came together for conservation of snow leopard and striving to double its numbers as the species is threatened by prey depletion, poaching and shrinking habitat.    

Experts from snow leopard range countries are in the national capital to attend the 4th steering committee meeting of the Global Snow Leopard & Ecosystem Protection (GSLEP) Program. 

As part of the meeting, India launched the first national protocol for population assessment of snow leopard. Of the nearly 7,500 snow leopards found in these countries, rough estimates suggest India is home to around 400-700 cats that are limited to five states - Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh. 

At the GSLEP meeting, Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said countries will strive to double the snow leopards population in the world in the coming decade. “This two-day conference is important because discussions, deliberations, cooperation and learning from each other and sharing the best practices will benefit us all. Therefore, we can conserve nature in a better way and we can do positive work collectively,” he said.  

During the two-day meeting, snow leopard range countries will be sharing their experiences to intensify collaborative efforts towards conserving the animal and its ecosystem. The delegates will also be discussing sustainable development efforts to be made in the snow leopard habitats and take into consideration green economic development, innovative conservation financing and population assessment. The Steering Committee will also assess efforts in combating poaching and illegal wildlife trade of snow leopards.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Save snow leopard
India Matters
Security personnel in Srinagarn. ( File Photo | AP)
'How many days you want restrictions in Kashmir', SC asks Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army, NASSCOM ink deal to train war veterans
Pilgrims at the Kartarpur shrine (Photo | EPS)
Online registration for Kartarpur pilgrimage starts
Baba Ramdev (File photo)
Court directs FB, Google, Twitter to remove videos defaming Baba Ramdev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala bypolls: UDF's TJ Vinod wins Ernakulam constituency by 3673 votes
Kerala bypolls: CPM wrests Vatiyoorkavu seat from Congress
Gallery
Though Congress-led UDF secured three seats in the five Assembly by-elections, the CPM-led LDF wrested one additional seat in the Kerala Assembly, taking its tally to 93. (Photo| B P Deepu, EPS)
Kerala bypolls 2019: VK Prasanth to Shanimol Usman, here are all winners
Do you know the Golden Glove Award given to the best goalkeeper at the end of every edition of the FIFA World Cup is named after a Soviet shot-stopper? That's right, ever since 1994, FIFA honours the best goalkeeper of the quadrennial tournament with the
Remembering Lev Yashin the 'Black Spider': The best goalkeeper football has ever seen
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp