98.3 per cent polling recorded in first-ever BDC polls in J&K

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: The first democratic exercise in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state into two Union territories took place on Thursday where the Block Development Council (BDC) election recorded 98.3 per cent polling.



The high turnout was witnessed despite National Conference, Congress and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) boycotting the electoral exercise.

“98.3 per cent polling was recorded in J&K on Thursday,” J&K Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Shailender Kumar said. According to the CEO, of the 22 districts in J&K, Srinagar, which had five blocks, recorded 100 per cent polling while Reasi, with 39 blocks, witnessed 99.7 per polling and Samba 99.6%, Jammu, Rajouri and Kishtwar recorded 99.5 per cent polling respectively.

The militancy-hit four districts of south Kashmir also recorded a good turnout. “Kulgam recorded 93.5 per cent polling, Anantnag 90.5 %, Pulwama 86.2% and Shopian 85.3% polling,” the CEO stated.



In north Kashmir, Bandipora recorded 97.6% voting, Baramulla 97.1% and Kupwara 95.9 %. In the Ladakh region, Kargil recorded 98.3% voting and Leh experienced 97.3%.

The polls were held in 310 out of 316 blocks. Around 1,092 candidates were in the fray and 26,629 electors (panchs and sarpanchs), including 8,313 women and 18,316 men were entitled to exercise their right to franchise to elect chairpersons of the BDCs.

How the parties fared



First electoral exercise in the J&K after abrogation of Article 370 had nearly 100% polling