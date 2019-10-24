98.3% polling recorded in first-ever BDC polls in J-K

By PTI

JAMMU: Nearly 100 per cent polling was recorded in the maiden Block Development Council (BDC) election in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, with the Congress, NC and PDP boycotting the first electoral exercise after abrogation of the state's special status.

"98.3 per cent polling was recorded in J-K", Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Shalinder Kumar said.

The polls to elect chairpersons of BDCs were held in 310 blocks in the state and 1,092 candidates were in the fray, of whom 27 were elected unopposed.

Srinagar district recorded 100 per cent polling followed by Reasi (99.7 per cent) and Jammu (99.5 per cent) polling.

There were 26,629 electors -- 8,313 women and 18,316 men -- for the polls to elect chairpersons of BDCs, officials said.