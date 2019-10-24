Abhijit Banerjee meets novelist Nabaneeta Dev Sen

By Express News Service

Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee, who is on a one-day visit to his paternal home, met Bengali novelist and Padma Shri awardee Nabaneeta Dev Sen at her Kolkata residence on Wednesday. The 58-year-old decided to visit Sen after she wrote to Banerjee requesting him to meet her. He spent 45 minutes with her. Sen is also a former student of Presidency University from where Banerjee completed graduation in economics. He did not participate in any event throughout the day as he was slated to leave the city early on Thursday.

A delegation from the Presidency Alumni Association called on Banerjee at his Ballygunge residence in Kolkata. “We came to invite him to visit the university in January 2020. We have decided to confer the Atul Chandra Gupta Distinguished Alumnus Award for 2020 on him.

He has agreed. He has also been told that we will organise a get together where the teachers who taught him will be invited. We will also invite his contemporaries and also those who ran the canteen and the college administration then,” said a member of the association.