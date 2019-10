By PTI

SAHARSA (Bihar): The opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Thursday wrested the Simri Bakhtiyarpur assembly seat from the ruling JD(U) in Bihar, an election official said here.

RJD's Zafar Alam defeated JD(U)candidate Arun Kumar by a comprehensive margin of 15,508 votes, the official said.

The by-election to the Assembly seat was necessitated after former state minister and JD(U) MLA Dinesh Chandra Yadav was elected to the Lok Sabha from Madhepura seat.