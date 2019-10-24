Bihar bypolls: LJP leading in Samastipur Lok Sabha seat, AIMIM in Kishenganj assembly seat

By PTI

PATNA: Prince Raj of the Lok Jan Shakti Party (LJP) has established a lead of 31,375 votes over his nearest rival Ashok Kumar of the Congress in the by-poll to the Samastipur Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar, as per the latest trends.

The by-election to the seat was necessitated after the death of LJP MP Ram Chandra Paswan, following which the party fielded his son Prince Raj. While Raj garnered 1,03,371 votes, Kumar secured 71,996 votes.

By-elections were also held in Belhar, Simri Bakhtiarpur, Nathnagar, Kishanganj and Daraunda Assembly constituencies on account of the sitting MLAs getting elected to the Lok Sabha.

The RJD is leading in two constituencies while the JD (U) and the AIMIM in one seat each. An independent candidate is also leading in one seat.

Zafar Alam of the RJD is leading over his nearest rival Arun Kumar of the JD(U) by 825 votes in Simri Bakhtiarpur seat. While Alam has secured 26,452 votes, Kumar has garnered 25,627 votes.

Qamrul Hoda of the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is leading over his nearest rival Sweety Singh of the BJP by 7,398 votes.

While Hoda has garnered 34,688 votes, Singh has secured 27,290 votes, as per the latest trends.

Lakshmikant Mandal of the JD(U) has established a lead of 5,811 votes over his nearest rival Rabiya Khatun of the RJD in Nathnagar seat.

While Mandal has secured 14,654 votes, Khatun has garnered 8,843 votes.

Independent candidate Karnjeet Singh is leading over his nearest rival Ajay Kumar Singh of the JD(U) by 5,717 votes.

Karnjeet Singh has secured 15,733 votes while the JD (U) candidate is trailing at the second position with 10,016 votes.

Ramdeo Yadav of the RJD has established a lead of 9,058 votes over his nearest rival Laldhari Yadav of the JD(U) in Belhar seat.

The RJD candidate has secured 25,503 votes while the JD(U) nominee has garnered 16,445 votes. JD(U) has high stakes in the by-polls billed as the semi-finals ahead of Assembly elections next year.