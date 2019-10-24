Cabinet okays ITBP cadre review, creation of 62 posts on the cards

Home Nation

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal for the cadre review of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) for which two units would be carved out.

NEW DELHI:  The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal for the cadre review of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) for which two units would be carved out. The last cadre review in ITBP was in 2001, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said. The first cadre review was held in 1988. 

“The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the proposal of cadre review of Group ‘A’ General Duty (Executive) Cadre and Non-GD cadre of ITBP. The decision of cadre review of Group ‘A’ GD (Executive) Cadre and Non-GD cadre of various ranks from Assistant Commandant to Additional Director General would enhance the supervisory staff in senior duty posts of the paramilitary force,” said the government in a media statement. 

It stated that two new Commands (Western Command at Chandigarh and Eastern Command at Guwahati) will be headed by Additional Director General and assisted by Inspector General.

 “After creation of this Group ‘A’ posts in ITBP, the supervisory efficiency and capacity building of the force would be enhanced. The proposal is for creation of 60 posts in Group ‘A’ Executive General Duty Cadre and two posts in Group ‘A’ Non-GD cadre at various levels,” added the media statement.

Currently, there is one post of DG (head of the force) and ADG each at the headquarters.There are 10 posts of Inspector General/GD (Executive) cadre. The posts of DG and ADG is filled by the IPS officers on deputation. At the rank of IG, 50% posts at the level of deputation and at the rank of DIG, 80% posts are filled by promotion of cadre officers. 

