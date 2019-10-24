Home Nation

Central officers visit J&K for bifurcation preparation

Published: 24th October 2019 11:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 11:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  To ensure smooth bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir, delegations of senior central government officers have visited Srinagar in recent weeks to discuss governance-related reforms in the soon-to-be-created Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh, officials said on Wednesday.  A delegation of department of administrative reforms and public grievances (DARPG), led by Additional Secretary V Srinivas, visited the state on September 4-5, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions on Friday. 

Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh had called for such visits to discuss the department's initiatives for the UTs for firming up the roadmap ahead, it said. 

During the visit on October 15-16, officials held detailed discussions on implementation of e-office across the government of J&K; capacity building/training of J&K officers; and disaster management, it said. The team also attended the public grievance hearing on October 16, conducted by KK Sharma, advisor to governor, and witnessed the public grievance mechanism prevalent in J&K.

The team also requested the J&K government to facilitate detailed write-ups on the success stories based on 11 applications received by them  under innovation categories for the Prime Minister’s award so that ‘minimum government, maximum governance’ special issue could be brought out expeditiously.

